View of the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it advances throughout the island, in Tajuya, La Palma, Canary islands, Spain, 21 October 2021. EFE/ Angel Medina

A view of the northern lava stream, flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, moving towards the La Laguna neighborhood, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 October 2021. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

Residents of the Spanish island of La Palma, where a volcano has been erupting for over a month, were warned that showers forecast over the weekend could cause runoffs where hardened lava flows obstruct water absorption, Spain’s Department of Homeland Security (DSN) said Friday.

The rain is expected to affect the northern side of the island, around the municipality of Tazacorte, which has been the most heavily affected by the eruption.EFE

