Suguey Carmona Nolasco,15, has designed a tool that answers any question related to migratory issues through Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. EFE/Alicia Pérez

Suguey Carmona Nolasco,15, has designed a tool that answers any question related to migratory issues through Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. EFE/Alicia Pérez

Suguey Carmona Nolasco,15, has designed a tool that answers any question related to migratory issues through Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. EFE/Alicia Pérez

Suguey Carmona Nolasco took her first computer programming classes only two years ago but she has already designed a tool that answers any question related to migratory issues through Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Carmona is now 15 years old and she is working to perfect the application, called Immigration Bonds.

She hopes to launch it in all available virtual stores, not only in Spanish and English, but also in other languages.

She has one condition: the app must be easily accessible and free.

“People come from different places not only from Spanish speaking countries. They are Asians, from the Middle East, from Africa, from all over and they speak different languages,” Carmona told Efe.

Carmona’s passion for computer science started three years ago, when she was invited to participate in a summer camp organized by Hello World, an educational organization based in California that also offers courses to High School students in Austin (Texas), where she lives with her parents and younger brother Leonardo.

Her vision of the world changed, and while the vast majority of her schoolmates enjoyed summer vacation, she would study computer programming and technology, learning how to pilot remote control drones and cars or develop virtual reality games, among other things.

She had the idea of developing a program that could respond to the concerns that many of their relatives in their family and community had regarding migration.

In the beginning, she didn’t know if she would do it through a video game or a smartphone application.

With the assistance of several teachers, Carmona began deep research to find the best options for her product.

During the process, she interviewed friends and family, neighbors and members of the parish church.

Finally, Carmona decided to implement her idea through Alexa since interaction with the virtual assistant is easy.

Today Alexa responds to common questions, such as where to process a driver's license or what documentation is needed, what requirements are needed to process a visa or get a specific job.

Carmona’s goal is to continue working on apps that can help others and mainly the community she says she represents: the Latino community in the US.

Along with the passion he feels for computer science, she wants to become a lawyer specialized in migration one day.

For her, technology is the future, but her career has to be connected with politics and civil rights.

“I see it not only in my community but from all over the world. You see people suffering and there are not enough tools to guide them,” she added.

Her father, Juan Carmona, born in Chihuahua, Mexico, works as a supervisor in a maintenance company and her mother, Norma Nolasco, from Aguas Calientes, Mexico, studies cosmetology.

They met in California and moved to Austin 14 years ago when Carmona was a six-month-old baby.

According to Nolasco, a large part of the activities in which her daughter is involved has much to do with the effort she puts on extracurricular activities.

"She never rests. She is always taking a new course, learning this and that, and when she has time, she plays the guitar," Nolasco said. EFE

ap/vm/jt