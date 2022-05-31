Family members of Tara Air plane crash victims mourn as they wait to receive victims' bodies at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Family members of Tara Air plane crash victims mourn as they wait to receive victims' bodies at the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese police and army staffs carry the Tara Air plane crash victims' bodies from a helicopter at Kathmandu Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Rescuers teams have recovered the bodies of all 22 people aboard the Tara Air plane that crashed in the Himalayas during inclement weather earlier this week, Nepal's civil aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

Sixteen Nepalis, including three crew members, four Indians and two German nationals were killed in the crash.

"All bodies have been airlifted to Kathmandu. They have been sent to the hospital for postmortem," Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson Deo Chandra Lal Karna told EFE.

The bodies of 10 people were sent to Kathmandu on Monday, while the remaining 12 were brought in Kathmandu the following day, according to the spokesperson

(...)