Rescuers teams have recovered the bodies of all 22 people aboard the Tara Air plane that crashed in the Himalayas during inclement weather earlier this week, Nepal's civil aviation regulator said on Tuesday.
Sixteen Nepalis, including three crew members, four Indians and two German nationals were killed in the crash.
"All bodies have been airlifted to Kathmandu. They have been sent to the hospital for postmortem," Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson Deo Chandra Lal Karna told EFE.
The bodies of 10 people were sent to Kathmandu on Monday, while the remaining 12 were brought in Kathmandu the following day, according to the spokesperson
(...)