Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L), Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng (C), and the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang (R) attend a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 11 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's opposition parliamentarians announced their en-masse resignation from their positions Wednesday after the government dismissed four opposition lawmakers following the approval of a new regulation from China.

The remaining 15 MPs - the opposition had 19 minister of parliament in the Hong Kong Legislative Council - announced their decision at a press conference in the city hours after the dismissal of their colleagues.EFE-EPA

