When a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol, Democratic representative Ruben Gallego searched around for something he could use as a weapon to defend himself, but all he found was a pen.
Gallego, an Iraq war veteran, felt like he was on the battlefield again and quickly came up with a plan of action — he and other young colleagues in the House of Representatives would use pens to stab the attackers in the face or neck and then take their weapons to use for self-defense.
“I decided to take it upon myself to get up there, give instructions and kind of help organize people instead of letting it be chaotic,” Gallego, voice calm and chin high, tells Efe in an interview. EFE
