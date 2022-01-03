Pro-Trump protesters occupy the grounds of the West Front of the US Capitol, including the inaugural stage and viewing stands, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021.EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS ATTEN

US Capitol police look from behind broken glass in the Capital rotunda door at the East Front of the US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds leading to chaos, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA/EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A supporter of US President Trump sits on the desk of US House Speaker Pelosi, after Trump supporters breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of US President Trump stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) questions Gregory Monahan, acting chief of the US Park Police, as he testifies on the U.S. Park Police's June 1 confrontation with protesters at Lafayette Square during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/LEAH MILLIS

When a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol, Democratic representative Ruben Gallego searched around for something he could use as a weapon to defend himself, but all he found was a pen.

Gallego, an Iraq war veteran, felt like he was on the battlefield again and quickly came up with a plan of action — he and other young colleagues in the House of Representatives would use pens to stab the attackers in the face or neck and then take their weapons to use for self-defense.

“I decided to take it upon myself to get up there, give instructions and kind of help organize people instead of letting it be chaotic,” Gallego, voice calm and chin high, tells Efe in an interview. EFE

