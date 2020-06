Indian police patrol areas of the city that are under curfew in Bangalore, India on 13 September 2016. EPA-EFE/FILEJAGADEESH NV

The alleged custodial deaths of a father and son arrested by police for breaking lockdown rules in southern India have sparked outrage with rights groups on Friday urging the government to ensure the accused cops are brought to justice.

Tamil Nadu police arrested P Jayaraj, 59, and his son J Bennix, 31, on June 19 because they had kept their shop of mobile phone accessories open despite prohibitory orders imposed by the government to stop the Covid-19 outbreak.