Some of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre (C) exit the United States Federal Courthouse in New York, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of the American businessman and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a civil lawsuit in New York against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

“My attorney filed suit against Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," Giuffre told People magazine. EFE

hc/lv/mp