Embera-Chami indigenous people take part in a sit-in to reject the rape of a 12-year-old girl belonging to their community by seven soldiers, at the monument to the Heroes Fallen in Action, in Bogota, Colombia, 26 June 2020. A group of indigenous people carried out a sit-in this Friday to reject the brutal rape of a 12-year-old girl from the Embera-Chamí people by seven Colombian soldiers, who have already been sent to prison. The protest was held in a wide square a few meters from the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Bogota. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A group of indigenous Colombians on Friday gathered in the capital to demand justice and condemn the alleged gang-rape of a 12-year-old the Embera-Chami community allegedly committed by seven soldiers, who have been arrested.

The protest was held in front of the Monument to Fallen Heroes, situated in a large square meters away from the defense ministry headquarters in western Bogota. EFE-EPA