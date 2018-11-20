Afghan health workers carry an injured person outside the Emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted a wedding hall, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan soldier stands guard outside the Emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted a religious gathering at a wedding hall, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan health workers carry an injured person outside the Emergency hospital after a suicide attack targeted a wedding hall, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a hall in Kabul where hundreds of religious scholars had gathered Tuesday to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 60, officials said.

Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid warned the death toll from the attack that caused mayhem inside the Uranus wedding hall in the north of the city just after 6 pm (1.30 pm GMT) could rise.

"The explosion took place as hundreds of ulema (Islamic scholars) and people were gathered in the hall to observe Mawlid and recite passages from the Quran," Mujahid said. "Initial investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber," he added.

Police had not been advised of a need for security beforehand and therefore none had been provided, Mujahid said.

Thousands of gatherings were taking place throughout the country to mark the Prophet's birthday on what was a public holiday in Afghanistan.

The Uranus wedding hall is located on Airport Rd. in northern Kabul where there is a concentration of similar venues which are often booked out for events and are not exclusively used for weddings, as the name suggests.

The Afghan capital is frequently rocked by terror attacks, often carried out by the Taliban or the Islamic State terror organization, but Tuesday's assault on the wedding venue was one of the deadliest in recent months.