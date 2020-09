Thai police stand guard at the gate of the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activist and one of the leaders of anti-government youth movement, 'Mike' Panupong Jadnok (C) walks next to his lawyer as he arrives to the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai lawyer and pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa (C) arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activist and one of the leaders of anti-government youth movement, 'Mike' Panupong Jadnok (C) arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai lawyer and pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa (L) arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court on Thursday ordered two suspected organizers of student-led pro-democracy protests to be remanded in custody.

The presiding judge overturned a previous decision allowing Anon Nampa, a lawyer and activist, and Panupong Jadnok, a student, to be released on bail. EFE-EPA

