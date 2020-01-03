Gloria Allred, the attorney for one of the women accusing Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, asked on Thursday outside a New York court how many women must come forward with accusations against him to convince the jury of his guilt.

"I often say, how many women does it take to be believed in their accusation against a powerful man? If the powerful man denies it, does it take more than one? Does it take two, does it take three, four, five?" Allred asked rhetorically in an interview with EFE before the Jan. 6 start of Weinstein's trial.