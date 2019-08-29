The Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar was awarded the Golden Lion for his career at the Venice International Film Festival. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar poses after he received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 29 August 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

The Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar was awarded the Golden Lion for his career at the 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

As part of the tribute to Almodóvar, the Venice Film Festival showed ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (1988), starring Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas and Julieta Serrano.

This film brought the Spanish film director international recognition and was adapted into a musical.

“We came here in 1988 with ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ and, honestly, I remember it as a great party the whole time,” Almodóvar said.

“The Golden Lion is a very important prize, mainly if you’re awarded. This is Venice, the place where I was born as a film director. For me, it is a very special emotion”

“I feel that, 33 years later, they’re giving me the Golden Lion for a film I presented in 1988. I want to believe that it’s a casual act of poetic justice.”

The semi-autobiographical ‘Pain and Glory’ is Almodovar’s latest work.

The film, starring Antonio Banderas, will fight for the Oscar for Best Foreign Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Almodóvar won his first Oscar for Best Foreign Film and was also awarded as Best Director at Cannes Film Festival with ‘All About my Mother’ (1999).

The drama ‘Talk to Her’ (2002) was prized with the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

In 2004 ‘Bad Education’ was chosen to open the Cannes Festival.

His film ‘Volver’ (2006) have also been prized in several international film festivals.

Being asked for his style, the Oscar-winner film director said that he had never been worried about it.

“The stories born from me, in the most personal way and I create them with absolute freedom and in the most independent way. I never think of the market or the public,” he said.

“During all my career I have sought for the technicolor of the films of my childhood.”

Almodóvar said that all sexual orientations had always been welcome in his stories and that his films “prove that Spanish democracy, since 1977, was real.”

He is been awarded the Prince of Asturias Award to the Arts and he has special University Honours by Harvard and Oxford Universities.

Thursday’s session at the Venice Film Festival will gather ‘The Perfect Candidate’, by Haifaa Al-Mansour; ‘Marriage Story’, by Noah Baumbach; and ‘Ad Astra’, by James Gray and starring Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones. EFE-EPA.

vm