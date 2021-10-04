The theme of freedom underpins much of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s work, but in "Parallel Mothers", a drama about "imperfect motherhood", the filmmaker doubles down on his political engagement by contributing his two cents to a sensitive national debate -- Spain’s "moral debt" over the people who were disappeared during the Spanish Civil War.

"Spain has a very bad relationship with its past, it is intrinsic to our culture," he said in an interview with Efe in which he said the Law of Democratic Memory that the Spanish government sent to Congress last July and still pending approval is "more than timely".

"Parallel Mothers," which lands in theaters on Friday after opening at the Venice Film Festival, revolves around the relationship between two women who are in hospital giving birth at the same time. One of them, played by Penélope Cruz, had a great-grandfather who was shot at the beginning of the war and becomes involved in finding his remains.

QUESTION: Motherhood and historical memory seem to be two difficult subjects to unite, why did you want to do it?

ANSWER: The idea I started writing with was that of the two mothers, while the question of historical memory is a subject that has always haunted me and I had never managed to put in a film. It seemed to me that if Penelope's character was looking for her great-grandfather, in that tangential way the theme would fit.

(...)