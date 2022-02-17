Almost 100 people have died after heavy rains caused floods and mudslides in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, with authorities reporting on Wednesday that the total casualties and damage are still difficult to estimate.
The historic city of Petrópolis, about 70 kilometers from state capital Rio de Janeiro, emerged Wednesday morning from devastating overnight storms that have left at least 94 people dead, including eight children, with 24 rescued alive, almost 400 homeless and an unknown number of wounded and missing, according to the latest data released Wednesday night by the authorities.
(...)