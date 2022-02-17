View of the damage caused by the heavy rains that affect the city of Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A woman tries to walk on the rubble left by heavy rains, in Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A man rescues a dog amid the damage caused by the heavy rains that affect the city of Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An aerial view on the damage caused by the heavy rains that affect the city of Petropolis, RJ, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

View of the damage caused by the heavy rains that affect the city of Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A photograph taken with a drone showing firefighters carrying a person killed by the landslide that has left 67 dead so far in Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Almost 100 people have died after heavy rains caused floods and mudslides in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, with authorities reporting on Wednesday that the total casualties and damage are still difficult to estimate.

The historic city of Petrópolis, about 70 kilometers from state capital Rio de Janeiro, emerged Wednesday morning from devastating overnight storms that have left at least 94 people dead, including eight children, with 24 rescued alive, almost 400 homeless and an unknown number of wounded and missing, according to the latest data released Wednesday night by the authorities.

(...)