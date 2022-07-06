About 15,000 people were treated for heat stroke or heat exhaustion in hospitals across Japan during the last week amid record high temperatures in the country, according to official figures released Wednesday.

Between Jun. 27 and Jul. 3, a total of 14,353 people were taken to hospitals in the country, the highest figure for this period since 2010, when the Fire and Disaster Management Agency began releasing this data.

Of the total cases, 57 percent were elderly, 33 percent were adults and the rest were young people and children.

A total of 27 people have died due to the heat wave over the past week.

(...)