US President Donald Trump (C) smiles after addressing a meeting at the United Nations for a global call to protect religious freedom with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) ahead of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York,USA, Sept. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet prior to the Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23, 2019, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/KAY NIETFELD/POOL

A general view on Sept. 23, 2019, of the Assembly Hall during the 2019 Climate Action Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Greta Thunberg (R), the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, USA, Sept. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the 2019 Climate Action Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, USA, Sept. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Greta Thunberg: "Change is coming, whether you like it or not"

The United Nations' Climate Summit on Monday saw 77 countries commit to reducing their carbon emissions to zero by 2050 during a meeting in which a teenage Swedish climate activist was the main protagonist.

The 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, whose climate strikes and calls for action against global warming have made her a worldwide viral sensation, did not hold back when it came to criticizing world leaders present for "betraying" and "failing" the planet's youth. EFE-EPA