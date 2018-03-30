Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police as he arrives to court in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

As Friday marked 108 days that two Reuters journalists have spent in detention in Myanmar, hopes for their release were raised after human rights lawyer Amal Clooney agreed to represent the pair.

The two Burmese reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested and detained after they investigated the massacre and persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority by the army.

"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are being prosecuted simply because they reported the news. I have reviewed the case file and it is clear beyond doubt that the two journalists are innocent and should be released immediately," Clooney said in a statement issued Thursday by her London law firm Doughty Street Chambers.

"The outcome of this case will tell us a lot about Myanmar's commitment to the rule of law and freedom of speech," Clooney added.

The two journalists were arrested in Yangon on Dec. 12 after meeting with two police officers who allegedly handed them confidential documents on the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act, a colonial-era rule that includes sentences of up to 14 years in prison.

More than 688,000 Rohingyas have fled from western Myanmar's Rakhine state to Bangladesh after the Burmese army launched an offensive in August in response to an armed assault by insurgents from this persecuted minority in the country.

The Myanmar army has denied most allegations of abuse against the Rohingyas in the military campaign, despite multiple accusations by several organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which called it a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.