Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen won Spain’s coveted Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences on Wednesday in recognition of his extensive contribution to fields such as social choice and welfare economy.

Sen, 87, currently teaches at Harvard University. He has also taught at both Oxford and Cambridge and in 1998 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.

He stands out for his work on the causes of hunger and inequality, as well as for having developed the poverty index that provides a base for the United Nations’ Human Development Index.

The Award for Social Sciences is the third to be granted by the Princess of Asturias Foundation so far this year. Serbian artist Marina Abramovic was selected by the jury for the Arts category and American writer Gloria Steinem for Communication and Humanities.