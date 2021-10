A handout photo made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on 19 October 2021 shows a 900-year-old crusader sword in the waters off Carmel coast near Haifa, Israel, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Shlomi Katzin/Israel Antiquities Authority

A handout photo made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on 19 October 2021 shows a 900-year-old crusader sword off Carmel coast near Haifa, Israel, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Shlomi Katzin/Israel Antiquities Authority HANDOUT HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on 19 October 2021 shows a 900-year-old crusader sword off Carmel coast near Haifa, Israel, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Shlomi Katzin/Israel Antiquities Authority HANDOUT

An ancient sword thought to have been used by a crusader knight centuries ago has been discovered by an amateur diver off the Carmel coast in northern Israel.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on a Facebook post on Monday that the diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin, stumbled upon the 900-year-old sword while diving on the weekend. EFE

smq/jt