An aerial view of a fire in the Amazon rainforest in Porto Velho, State of Rondonia, Brazil, 23 August 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/Joédson Alves

A wildfire in the Amazon rainforest in Porto Velho, State of Rondonia, 17 September 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE Fernando Bizerra Jr

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is driven by violent mafia networks which the Jair Bolsonaro government has fueled by scaling back enforcement of environmental laws, Human Rights Watch warned Tuesday.

In a report published in Sao Paulo, HRW denounced that the criminal networks that operate in the largest tropical forest on the planet have the logistical capacity to coordinate logging on a massive scale.