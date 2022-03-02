The image "Resist", by César Luis Melgarejo Aponte, published in El Tiempo of Colombia, was awarded this Wednesday with the King of Spain International Photography Journalism Award 2022.

The president of EFE Agency, Gabriela Cañas (L) and the director of y el director de la Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AECID), Antón Leis García, junto a los miembros del jurado reunidos virtualmente. EFE/Ballesteros

The King of Spain International Journalism Prizes on Wednesday recognized the work of Spanish and Portuguese journalists across Latin America and their important coverage of social movements, the environment and humanitarian work.

The report "The broken promise: the collapse of social security in Venezuela” published on the Prodavinci news site won the prize for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action Journalism.

Photographer César Luis Melgarejo Aponte scooped the International Photography Journalism award for his photograph "Resistir" (“Resist”) published in Colombia's El Tiempo newspaper.

The report “The Assassination of the president of Haiti” broadcast on Colombian TV programme Noticias Caracol won the Narrative Journalism Award “for sharing exclusive information about the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021”.

Spanish non-profit organization Civio was awarded with the Ibero-American Media award for its work based on “transparency, data veracity and accountability”.

The report "Daughter of Cotton: A Profile of Cristina Rivera Garza", published in the Mexican magazine Gatopardo, was awarded with the Cultural Journalism prize "for its ability to reflect on the contribution of Hispanics to the creation of the culture of the United States.”

Finally, the Environmental Journalism award was given to the report "Engolindo Fumaça" ("Swallowing Smoke") on the health effects of forest fires published in InfoAmazonia of Brazil.

Created by Spain's news agency EFE and the country’s agency for international cooperation and development (AECID) in 1983, the annual media awards recognize some of the leading work done by Spanish and Portuguese-speaking journalists.

The jury for this 39th edition of the prize ceremony selected media outlets and reporters from 17 Ibero-American countries spanning topics ranging from humanitarian, social, cultural and environmental. EFE

int-mp/ks