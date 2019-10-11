Hundreds of indigenous warriors from Ecuador's Amazon region on Friday joined anti-government protests in Quito being led by members of other ancestral communities, who are protesting the scrapping of decades-old fuel subsidies and other austerity measures, the declaration of a state of emergency and the deaths of five people.
The newly arrived indigenous protesters, who are members of the Shuar community and hail from the eastern Amazonian province of Pastaza, told EFE they had come to Quito to protest peacefully and assert their rights.