Amazon has withdrawn Christmas decorations with images of Poland's Auschwitz concentration camp from its online shop on Monday. EPA-EFE

Amazon has withdrawn Christmas decorations with images of Poland's Auschwitz concentration camp from its online shop on Monday. EPA-EFE

Amazon has withdrawn Christmas decorations with images of Poland's Auschwitz concentration camp from its online shop on Monday. EPA-EFE

Warsaw, Dec 2 (EFE) - Amazon has withdrawn Christmas decorations with images of Poland's Auschwitz concentration camp from its online shop on Monday.

The move came after the digital giant was criticized by many, including from the Auschwitz museum, for trading the controversial Christmas ornaments.