Police officers carry out an operation to eradicate illegal mining in La Pampa, a territory in the buffer zone of the Tambopata National Reserve, Peru, 29 September 2021. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Pena EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

The Amazon region lost roughly 860,000 hectares (2.1 million acres) of forest during the first eight months of 2021, the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) says in a report released Tuesday.

Brazil accounts for 79 percent of the total forest lost, according to MAAP, which said that the deforestation has been concentrated along the main highways in the Brazilian states of Acre, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, Amazonas and Para.

Apart from Brazil, the largest proportions of forest lost have taken place in Peru, with 7 percent of the total, and Colombia, 6 percent.

(...)