Secretary-General of Amnesty International (AI), French human rights expert Agnes Callamard speaks during a press conference in East Jerusalem, 01 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An international rights group on Tuesday accused Israel of pursuing policies of oppression and domination against Palestinians that amount to crimes of apartheid.

Amnesty International published a comprehensive 182-page report which documents crimes committed against the Palestinian people since 2017 from unlawful killing and massive seizures of their land and property to forcible transfer and drastic movement restrictions.

“Our report reveals the true extent of Israel’s apartheid regime,” Amnesty International secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, said.

“Whether they live in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank, or Israel itself, Palestinians are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights.

(...)