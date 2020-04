Kashmiri journalists hold placards during a protest against the communication blackout at Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar, The summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Kashmiri journalists hold placards during a protest against the communication blackout at Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar, The summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday urged the Indian government to stop intimidating journalists after a camerawoman and a reporter from Kashmir were booked for allegedly spreading fake news.

Police in the troubled region on Monday said they were investigating freelance photojournalist Masrat Zahra, who has contributed to various global publications, and Peerzada Ashiq, a correspondent with The Hindu, a national newspaper.EFE-EPA

ssk/ia