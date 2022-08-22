Ceylon Petroleum Corporation workers stage a protest against proposed privatization reforms in front of the Ministry of Energy in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Amnesty International (AI) denounced Monday the arrest of three people protesting against the authorities' management of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka under an anti-terrorist law.

"Using a draconian anti-terror law to crackdown on protesters is a new low for the Sri Lankan government," AI's South Asia Director Yamini Mishra said in a statement.

Wasantha Mudalige of the Federation of Inter University Students' Federation (IUSF), as well as student leaders Galwewa Siridhamma Thero and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake, were arrested last week following a protest.

(...)