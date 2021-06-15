Amnesty International (AI) said on Tuesday that a request by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the Philippine government for crimes against humanity during its "war against drugs" must end "impunity" in the country.

"The ICC’s intervention must end this cycle of impunity in the country and send a signal to the police and those with links to the police who continue to carry out or sanction these killings that they cannot escape being held accountable for the crimes they commit,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said in a statement. EFE