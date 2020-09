The damaged parts of the Jamia Millia Islamia University's library after Delhi Police crackdown on protesters and students calling for repealing the Citizen Amendment Act in New Delhi, India, 16 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) announced Tuesday the suspension of all its activities in India after its bank accounts in the country were frozen by the government this month.

"On 10 September 2020 Amnesty International India came to know that all its bank accounts were completely frozen by the Enforcement Directorate bringing most of the work of the human rights organization to a grinding halt," AI said in a statement. EFE-EPA

mt/sc