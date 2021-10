Afghan refugees hold placards during a protest near the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FILE/ADI WEDA

Afghan refugees inside a police van, who have been temporarily held for questioning, argue with policemen during a protest near the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FILE/ADI WEDA

Global rights defender Amnesty International Thursday urged the world to protect and give asylum to Afghans who face the risk of Taliban backlash in Afghanistan.

The rights group said Afghans who try to leave Afghanistan for refuge faced obstacles due to the closure of land borders in neighboring countries, leaving many with no choice but to make irregular crossings.EFE

