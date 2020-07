A file photograph dated 03 May 2004 shows a prostitute hidden behind a door in the red-light district in Amsterdam, Netherlands. EPA/TOUSSAINT KLUITERS

A videowall shows how men take a look inside a brothel at Red Light Secrets, the first Museum of Prostitution in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 31 January 2014. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

“Sex workers can return to work. All positions are allowed." And with that, the Dutch government authorized the country's red light districts to resume activities on Wednesday.

After a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic, many sex workers were left without an income to meet their basic needs with many turning to the black market.