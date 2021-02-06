An adapted version of "La Llorona," the popular Mexican theme, presided over a protest Friday in Mexico City against the killing of young doctor Mariana Sanchez last week in the country’s south and against ceaseless violence against women.

"Being a woman is a crime, Llorona, with a well-defined passion. They grab four scoundrels, Llorona, and take your life. From the northern border to the southern border there is a trail of bones, Llorona, that were once were," singer Edna Hernández from the SnowApple band said in her verses. EFE-EPA