Anak Krakatau volcano spews lava during an eruption seen from Rakata Island, Lampung, Indonesia, on July 19, 2018. EFE/Ghazali /File

The Indonesian Anak Krakatau volcano, which in 2018 caused 439 deaths after causing a tsunami, erupted expelling ash and plumes of smoke that travelled more than 500 meters high, local authorities report on Saturday.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) said the volcano, one of the country’s most active, erupted twice on Friday night for a total of 40 minutes.