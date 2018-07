Right-wing presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya (C) shows his vote accompained by his children in Queretaro, Mexico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enrique Contla

Right-wing presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya leaves in his vehicle after voting accompanied by his wife Carolina Martinez and their children, in Queretaro, Mexico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enrique Contla

Ricardo Anaya, presidential candidate from the National Action Party (PAN) on Sunday recognized the victory of Andres Manuel López Obrador in the presidential elections and wished him the "greatest successes".

Anaya said she has called Lopez Obrador to congratulate him on his victory, based on the trend of the exit polls.