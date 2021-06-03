REA20 MADRID (SPAIN) 20/12/2015.- Real Madrid's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti holds the winner trophy during an event to celebrate their win in the UEFA Champions League held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on 25 May 2014. Ancelotti will replace Pep Guardiola next season as Bayern Munich coach as the club confirmed on 20 December 2015. EFE/Javier Lizon

Carlo Ancelotti promised to deliver "offensive, spectacular and intense soccer" to achieve titles at Real Madrid at the presentation for his second stint as Real Madrid coach on Wednesday.

Ancelotti, who had been in charge at Everton since December 2019, agreed to replace Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday.

"I'm very happy to return to what I feel is my home and I'm going to put all my energy into trying to repeat what we achieved in the past," he said.

The Italian led Los Blancos to the club’s 10th Champions League title during his first spell in charge between 2013 and 2015.

"I have very good memories of the two years I spent here, the titles, the relationship I had with everyone. We are going to repeat it in this new challenge," he said in his first appearance before the press after signing a contract for the next three seasons.

Ancelotti guaranteed spectacular football as the shortest way to success: "I promise the same because the tradition, the history of this club, is to try to play an offensive, spectacular and intense soccer".