Paris Saint Germain's midfielder Ander Herrera speaks during an interview with EFE at the Intercommunal Hospital Center in Poissy outside Paris, France, 11 February 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Before confirming Neymar’s absence for the Champions League Round of 16 game, Paris Saint-Germain's Ander Herrera wouldn’t dare to say the French team was the favourite against Barcelona. But now, with the Brazilian star sidelined with an injury, Herrera acknowledges in an interview with Efe that PSG is missing “a leader.”

EFE-EPA

