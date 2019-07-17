Italian writer Andrea Camilleri looks on during the closing day of the 5th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 05 November 2010. EFE/EPA/FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

One of Italy's most beloved writers and creator of Inspector Montalbano, Andrea Camilleri, has died at a hospital in Rome at the age of 93, medical authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Camilleri, who was born in 1925 in the Sicilian town of Porto Empedocle, died almost a month after he was first admitted to hospital in a critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest. Health officials in Rome said his condition has worsened in recent hours. He died at 8.20 am local time.

With his death, Italy bids farewell to one of its most famous writers, who had global success as a master of crime fiction.

Although he has dozens of boos to his name, Camilleri shot onto the scene in 1994 with the publication of the "La forma dell'acqua" ("The Shape of Water"), the first novel in which his soon-to-be renowned character Inspector Salvo Montalbano was a protagonist.

The author had named the inspector after Spanish writer Manuel Vázquez Montalbán, himself creator of fictional private detective Pepe Carvalho.

Camilleri's stage for the Montalbano novels was the fictional Sicilian town Vigàta where, throughout thirty books, the intuitive inspector searched for the truth in the fog of crime, mafia and politics.

Montalbano aged with Camilleri over the years and the latest in the detective series, "Il cuoco dell 'Alcyon'" (Sellerio), published this year, topped the Italian book charts at the time of the author's death.

A TV adaptation of the show by RAI in 1999, later sold to international audiences, only boosted his profile.

Camilleri married Rosetta Dello Siesto in 1947. They had three daughters.

He was not always known for his novels. Until he reached his 70s he was largely dedicated to theater direction and worked in radio and television.

He was an insatiable smoker.

Having spent part of his teen years living under fascism in Italy, Camilleri witnessed the liberation of his native Sicily by American forces in World War II when he was just 18. He later became a member of the Communist Party.

He did not shy away from political discourse. He continued to defend communist values long after the fall of the Iron Curtain and the dissolution of the traditional Italian Communist Party.

In 2007, he warned: "Altering facts is a continuing political practice." This was long before it was in fashion to talk about "fake news" and when nobody could imagine that Silvio Berlusconi, then-prime minister, was a precursor to a wave of populism that has engulfed Italian politics.

In a recent interview, he said Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister and one of the most powerful politicians in the country, had a "fascist mentality."

Among the recognitions that dot his illustrious career are the Nino Martoglio (1998), the Grand Officer in the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (2003) and the RBA Price for Crime Writing (2008). EFE-EPA

