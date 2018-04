The designated leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Chairwoman of the SPD faction Andrea Nahles waves after her speech during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's Social Democratic Party on Sunday chose Andrea Nahles as its new leader during its party congress in the western city of Wiesbaden.

Nahles, who was until now leader of the SPD parliamentary group, thus became the first woman to lead the formation in its 154 years of existence.

The successor to Martin Schulz claimed 66 percent of the votes cast by over 600 party members present at the congress, beating her rival, Flensburg mayor Simone Lange.