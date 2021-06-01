Andrew Yang is one of the Democratic frontrunners in the race to become New York City’s next mayor. A proud newcomer to politics, he believes fresh leadership will help the city navigate its way out of the pandemic.
“I, like other New Yorkers, see that we need new leadership, we need change, we need people who are going to do things differently in a way that works for us and our families,” he tells Efe during an interview at El Nuevo Taino, a Dominican restaurant that has hung his campaign poster over the window next to the large menu. EFE
jfu/jt/lv