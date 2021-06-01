New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Yang (R) has lunch in a restaurant in Washington Heights, accompanied by a team member in New York, New York, USA, 29 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Yang looks on during an interview in Washington Heights, New York, New York, USA, 29 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Andrew Yang is one of the Democratic frontrunners in the race to become New York City’s next mayor. A proud newcomer to politics, he believes fresh leadership will help the city navigate its way out of the pandemic.

“I, like other New Yorkers, see that we need new leadership, we need change, we need people who are going to do things differently in a way that works for us and our families,” he tells Efe during an interview at El Nuevo Taino, a Dominican restaurant that has hung his campaign poster over the window next to the large menu. EFE

