Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) leaves the court after losing her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the USA (L) at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Amanda Anisimova of the USA celebrates winning her third round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

The American Amanda Anisimova was confirmed as the revelation of the Australian Open after knocking out another favorite in reigning champion Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 6- 3 and 7-6(6) and will face local and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Japan's Osaka will now be out of the top 80 positions on the WTA list, making it difficult for her to qualify for the most important tournaments of the year.EFE

jcs/pd/lds