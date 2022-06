Image of a peak day in the Operation Crossing the Strait at the port of Algeciras. EFE/FILE/A.Carrasco Ragel

Spain and Morocco will resume Wednesday the Operation Crossing the Strait (OPE) for three months after a two-year closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and diplomatic crisis between the two countries.



The operation, the world’s largest migration movement between two continents, was implemented 36 years ago, in 1986, to facilitate the flow of millions of people via the 15 kilometer long Strait that separates Europe and Africa. EFE



