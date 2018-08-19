Muslim Hajj pigrims praying around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Muslim Hajj pilgrims touch Kaaba's wall and praying around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia,18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim Hajj pilgrims touch the Kaaba's wall and pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia,18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A Muslim Hajj pilgrims family take selfies while pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 18 August 2018. Around 2.5 million Muslims are expected to attend this year's Hajj pilgrimage to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Riyadh, Aug 19 (efe-epa) - Nearly two million Muslims from around the world are starting their Hajj in Mecca on Sunday, the world's largest annual pilgrimage, a century-old ritual that has been modernised thanks to new technologies.

New mobile applications developed by the Saudi authorities or volunteers range from guides to piously perform all the rituals of the Hajj, which every Muslim must perform at least once in his life, to services as mundane as the location of the nearest bathroom.

Pilgrim Ismael al-Hassan, from Jordan, described his trip to Mecca this year as "much easier" than his first pilgrimage in 2006, thanks to the apps he had installed on his phone before his trip.

"Before, the pilgrims suffered to find a bathroom near their location during the walk through the streets of Mecca and wasted a lot of time asking policemen and vendors about where they are," Al Hasan told Efe, describing the apps as "a gift".

Among the most downloaded is the HajjSalam app, which contains detailed maps of the sacred sites and allows the circumvolutions of the Kaaba to be counted, the cubic structure, covered by a black and golden cloth, which Muslims consider the centre of the universe.

The Kaaba, located in the courtyard of the Great Mosque of Mecca, has the black stone embedded in one of its corners, which Muslims consider to be a piece of paradise that has been torn apart.

This app also offers a service that allows the visitor to know the number of people in each of the sacred places, thus allowing the pilgrim to pace himself and choose the most suitable moment to perform each of the steps of the Hajj.

Other popular apps help pilgrims find public toilets and water distribution stations near Zamzam, a well that has the purest water in the world, according to Islamic belief.

Saudi Arabian authorities have developed a set of apps as part of an initiative called "intelligent pilgrimage", with services such as GPS, ambulance locations, translation and reporting of any service defects or lack of cleanliness.

They have also created the Manasikana app, which explains in detail and in several languages the rituals of the Hajj.

The Hajj takes place between this Sunday and Aug. 24 and follows a sequence of fixed rituals, in accordance with tradition and commemorating important milestones in the dawn of Islam, as well as the life of the prophet Abraham.

The pilgrims perform the whole ritual dressed in the ihram, clothing consisting of two pieces of seamless white cloth for men and a long tunic for women, which leaves only the hands and face visible.

The first day of the pilgrimage is dedicated to recollection, prayer and meditation.

On this day, the faithful gather to pray throughout the day in the area of Mina, about seven kilometers east of Mecca, where Abraham is believed to have been to fulfill the divine order to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

After camping in Mina overnight, the faithful will go on the second day to Mount Arafat, where the prophet Mohammed delivered his last sermon, the most important moment of the pilgrimage.

On the third day, the pilgrims will stone three columns representing the devil and his temptations.

Afterwards, they will complete the first laps of the Kaaba and begin Eid al-Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice, considered the main Islamic feast, which lasts four days.