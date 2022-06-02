A bank official belonging to the minority Hindu community was on Thursday shot dead by an insurgent group in the second targeted killing within a week in India-administered Kashmir, a Muslim majority region on which New Delhi has an ongoing dispute with Islamabad.
“Terrorists shot and injured Vijay Kumar grievously,” a police officer told EFE on the condition of anonymity, adding that Kumar was a resident of the western Indian state of Rajasthan, who had been working at a bank in Kashmir.
The official was inside the bank when he was shot, and died later while being moved to a health facility, the officer said.
(...)