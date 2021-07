Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Payne (C) drives between Milwaukee Bucks Brook Lopez (L) and Pat Connaughton (R) during the third quarter of game three of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (R) fight for a rebound during the third quarter of game three of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) back in against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (R) during the second quarter of game three of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo helped his team post a decisive 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and narrow the gap with their rivals in the best-of-seven series.

While the Suns had dominated in the first two games of the series that were played at home, their first outing in Milwaukee was both uninspired and inconsistent.

In contrast, the Bucks rallied around Antetokounmpo to pick up their first win and take the series to 1-2.

(...)