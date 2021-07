Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) hits free throws in the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate at the conclusion of game six of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts with the MVP trophy at the conclusion of game six of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Antetokounmpo's Bucks shut out Suns to win to 1st NBA title in 50 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship win in 50 years on Tuesday after beating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and sealing the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Star forward Antetokounmpo scored an impressive 50 points and 14 rebounds to take the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971.

He also won the NBA Finals MVP award for his phenomenal performance throughout the entire series.

(...)