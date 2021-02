Demonstrators gather during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Myanmar anti-riot police officers stand behind barricades during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Police fire water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Demonstrators face off with riot police during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute next to a portrait of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators gesture during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021.EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator injured by police water cannons looks on during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Myanmar police on Tuesday injured several anti-coup protesters with rubber bullets, water cannon and allegedly live ammunition as tens of thousands defied a ban on public assembly to demonstrate last week’s military coup.

Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy Party of deposed de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, claimed live ammunition was used against protesters in the administrative capital of Naypyidaw. EFE-EPA

