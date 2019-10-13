A protester with his face covered runs on a footbridge outside a mall during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A view of a damaged store vandalized by protesters at New Town Plaza during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chaos and violence descended on at least a dozen districts in Hong Kong on Sunday, as anti-government activists staged flash mob protests, vandalized selected shops and clashed with police, in familiar scenes that have played out in the territory over the past weeks.

Defying a newly introduced ban on face masks in protests, various groups of protesters put on a mask and gathered at shopping malls in different districts in the afternoon, responding to calls from anti-government netizens via a popular online forum.