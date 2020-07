A Thai student and pro-democracy activist of New life Network group, Pumiwat Rangkasiwit (L) arrives before starting a hunger strike in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai student and pro-democracy activist of New life Network group, Pumiwat Rangkasiwit (C) starts a hunger strike protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Student activists demonstrated against the Thai government on Monday and more protests are planned in the coming weeks despite being banned under the emergency Covid-19 laws in the Southeast Asian country.

Much larger protests were held on Saturday, with organisers saying some 2,500 people had attended, in a rare display of public dissidence.EFE

