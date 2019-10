Protesters shout anti-government slogans in front of the Lebanese central bank as they block the main street that leads to the Hamra neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A protester carries a Lebanese flag and shouts anti-government slogans in front of the Lebanese central bank as protesters block the main street that leads to the Hamra neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon, 22 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Protesters stand as others sit on the ground in front of Lebanese soldiers army as they block a road during a protest in Ain El Remmaneh area east of Beirut, Lebanon, 22 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Thousands took to the streets of Lebanon for the sixth day in a row on Thursday calling for the resignation of the government despite economic reforms approved by the government.

Some of the protesters spent the night in certain points where rallies usually take place, such as Beirut's Riad al Sohl square, in a bid to prevent the army from accessing the plaza.EFE-EPA