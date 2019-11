Lawyers and civil servants partake in ongoing anti-government protests in front the justice palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

A protesters shouts slogans during ongoing anti-government protests in front of Judiciary Palace as part of scores of movements across Lebanon to pressure the government to listen to their demands in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese school and university students shout slogans as they march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese school and university students carry national flags and shout slogans as they march during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese anti-government protesters Wednesday started changing their tactics from blocking roads to staging rallies outside state-run institutions, increasing pressure on the country’s president to form a new government.

Hundreds of lawyers and civil servants surrounded the justice palace where most courts are located in the capital Beirut to demand the independence of the judicial system from politics, among other matters.